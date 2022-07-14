Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police to file chargesheet today

PTI

Delhi Police will file a chargesheet in the Jahangirpuri violence case today. A total of 37 people, including the three main accused have been arrested so far.

In order to nab the accused, the police have used face recognition software (FRS) system along with analysing mobile and CCTV footage. The chargesheet contains the sequence of events and details about how the main accused had plainned the riots before the Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

After the chargesheet is filed, it will be scrutinised by legal experts and then by senior officers.

Jahangirpuri violence

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to the police, there was stone pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case.

The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.