Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police arrests person for allegedly giving pistol to an accused

In a latest development in Jahangirpur violence, Delhi Police said that it arrested a person for allegedly giving a pistol to an accused. The person has been identified as Gulli for giving the weapon to one of the accused in the violence.

The city police has also imposed National Security Act on five accused involved in the violence and submitted its preliminary probe report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today.

The preliminary report contains the details of the riots that broke out in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening over a procession taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The Delhi Police in the report detailed the information about the incident and elaborated the steps taken by them to restore normalcy in the area.

Delhi Police arrested a person named 'Gulli' for allegedly giving a pistol to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, police said. — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

Noting that the Jahangirpuri riots were a criminal conspiracy, the police also said that they have seized weapons used in the clashes.

Adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in the area and the entire locality has been divided into blocks under the supervision of an ADCP-rank officer and several senior officers have been deputed in the locality, the report said.

Soon after the violence erupted on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and asked him to take stern action against the perpetrators of the violence.

So far, 23 persons have been arrested in connection with the case, including the alleged main conspirator Ansar, along with two juveniles, the Delhi police said.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:26 PM IST