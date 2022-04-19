Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police retracts statement linking VHP, Bajrang Dal to unrest; VHP warns of action if arrested

Delhi Police earlier linked the VHP and the Bajrang Dal to the violence in Jahangirpuri in an official statement shared with media, however retracted the same within hours omitting any referenceliked to right wing organisation, reported Deccan Herald.



After the linkages, The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday warned that they will launch 'a battle' against the Delhi Police if any action is taken against its activists in connection with the violence in Jahangirpuri, reported Times of India.

"Delhi police also keeping an eye at Jama Masjid and Hauz Qazi area in Central district from the sky with the use of drones", said DCP Shweta Chauhan, Central District.

Besides that, Aman committee meetings were held with residents of the Central district at various police stations under the Central District. "Police officials reached out to communities and appealed to maintain peace and harmony at all times", added the DCP.

"The Aman Committee appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony, and not to spread and trust rumours/misinformation and to report mischievous activities," police said.

Meanwhile, a total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:26 PM IST