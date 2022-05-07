Jahangirpuri violence case: Delhi Police arrest 3 more accused; total 36 nabbed

In the latest development in Jehangirpuri violence case, the Delhi Police arrested 3 accused in the matter taking the total to 36, including 3 minors.

The latest accused who have been arrested are namely Zaheer Khan alias Jalil, Anabul alias Sheikh and Tabrez.

ccording to PTI report, both Zaheer Khan and Anabul were absconding since the day of the clashes.

"They were identified through CCTV footage and based on statements of witnesses who alleged that the duo were active participants in the violence.

"The two accused had switched off their mobile phones and changed their locations multiple times. They were traced to Jahangirpuri when they returned to their homes here," a senior police officer said.

According to the officer, Jalil was seen in CCTV footage brandishing a pistol and whether he opened fire will probed. Anabul was an active participant in the clashes, the officer said.

Tabrez was also "actively" involved in the violence, police claimed, adding the fresh arrests were made based on technical evidence and statements of the witnesses.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.

According to the police, there was pelting of stones and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana wrote to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case.

The police have invoked the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.

(with agency inputs)

