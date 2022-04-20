Jahangirpuri violence: Arms supplier nabbed after brief encounter, has over 60 criminal cases, says Delhi Police

In a fresh development with the Jahangirpuri violence case, Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested an arms supplier following a brief encounter, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the arms supplier has more than 60 cases registered against him.

"Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri nabbed after a brief encounter; injured in the police encounter. He has more than 60 previous cases. More details awaited," DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jahangirpuri in North West Delhi witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has scheduled a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, starting Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to the NDMC mayor to identify illegal constructions of "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish them using bulldozers.

The civic body requested the Delhi Police to deploy at least 400 personnel, including women, to ensure law and order during the drive.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:01 AM IST