Jahangirpuri demolition: Hours after anti-encroachment drive, Delhi BJP leaders meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Hours after the controversial demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, top BJP leaders of Delhi unit met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Union Home Ministry headquarters in the national capital.

According to a NDTV report, Amit Shah met the leaders for over an hour. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, MP Ramesh Bidhuri, MLA Ram Bir Bidhuri, Ramveer Singh and leader Maninder Singh Sirsa were among thos ewho attended the meeting with Shah.

However the leaders didn't reveal details abouy the meeting. Sirsa said, "It was a routine meeting."

On Tuesday, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to the NDMC mayor to identify illegal constructions of "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish them using bulldozers.

The civic body requested the Delhi Police to deploy at least 400 personnel, including women, to ensure law and order during the drive.

Jahangirpuri in north West Delhi witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

Delhi | Amid demolition drive by a bulldozer in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri, BJP leaders Ramesh Vidhuri (MP), Ramveer Singh (MLA), and Manjinder Singh Sirsa met Home Minister Amit Shah today at his office. pic.twitter.com/gKzIrIVHvI — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

The anti-encroachment drive began in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area at around 10.40 a.m. in the morning. The first demolition was of a tobacconist's shop and then the JCB proceeded further to demolish another juice-cum-tobbacco vendor next to it. A double storey scrap dealer's shop was also razed to the ground.

Suddenly at around 11.10 a.m., the news of the Supreme Court ordering status quo over the demolition drive broke out and the bulldozers were halted to further carry out the demolition.

But in just 20 minutes, at 11.30 the JCBs again started the drive and a 2-storey juice corner was demolished at first after a brief halt.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 07:31 PM IST