'BJP punishing poor Muslims, Arvind Kejriwal betrayed people,' says Asaduddin Owaisi on anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday raised questions over a scheduled anti-encroachment drive to be carried out by the civic body in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area which was hit by violence during Hanuman Jayanti last week.

Asaduddin Owaisi accused Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal of 'betraying' the people of Jahangirpuri.

Taking to Twitter, Asaduddin Owaisi said: "BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive. @ArvindKejriwal must clarify his dubious role."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Is his govt’s PWD part of this “demolition drive”? Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals & cowardice?! His frequent refrain “police is not in our control” won’t work here. There isn’t even a pretence of legality or morality anymore. Hopeless situation," he said in another tweet.

The BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has scheduled a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, starting Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to the NDMC mayor to identify illegal constructions of "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish them using bulldozers.

The civic body requested the Delhi Police to deploy at least 400 personnel, including women, to ensure law and order during the drive.

Jahangirpuri in north West Delhi witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:28 AM IST