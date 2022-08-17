Jacqueline Fernandez laundered money says ED in chargesheet

Jacqueline Fernandez named accused in Rs 200 cr extortion case by ED |

The Enforcement Directorate has named Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore extortion case as an accused, state TV reports. The actor has been named in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED in a Delhi court.

A supplementary charge sheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The charge sheet is having the name of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.



The probe agency had earlier attached Fernandez's assets in the case and questioned her. Reportedly, Fernandez was questioned due to her links with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

They had provisionally attached her assets worth Rs 7 crore under Money laundering act.

ED alleged that Fernandez and her family received gifts worth crores from Chandrashekhar which were bought from the Rs 200 crore he allegedly siphoned off the family of former Religare promoters.

ED has arrested eight persons in case including Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul. They had also questioned Nora Fatehi in connection with the case.

What is the Rs 200 crore extortion case?

The Rs 200 crore extortion case is based on FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrashekar who was accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh.