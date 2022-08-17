Who is Leena Maria Paul? Know about conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife and actor ‘involved’ in several fraud cases

Leena Maria Paul is a small-time actress who had essayed a minor role in Shoojit Sircar's 'Madras Cafe' as a Tamil rebel has managed to create headlines over the years.

In the multi-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the ED has arrested a eight people in this case till now including Chandrshekhar, his wife Leena, Pinky Irani and others and has also filed two charge sheets before a Delhi court.

Who is Leena Maria Paul?

According to several media reports, Paul began her career with Mohanlal-starrer 'Red Chillies' in 2009 and has since then appeared in several films like 'Husbands in Goa', 'Cobra' and 'Biriyani'.

According to a news report, she had trained to be a dentist in Bengaluru, but later quit to pursue her love for cinema.

Reportedly, Paul was earlier arrested in 2013, along with Chandrasekar, for allegedly cheating a Chennai bank of Rs 19 crore. During Paul’s arrest, the police had recovered nine expensive cars and 81 expensive wrist watches.

The police at the time had stated that Chandrasekar often posed as the grandson of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and duped several people across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh of more than Rs 15 crore, promising them government contracts.

However, the duo secured bail and relocated to Mumbai. In 2015, the couple was again arrested from Goregaon along with two associates, for their alleged involvement in a scam to the tune of Rs 10 crore.

In December 2018, Paul again grabbed headlines due to a shootout at her beauty parlour in Kochi. Notorious underworld don Ravi Suliya Pujari, arrested in 2019, was said to be involved in the high-profile case.

