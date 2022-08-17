Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2022
The Enforcement Directorate has named Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore extortion case
She was questioned due to her links with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
ED alleged that Jacqueline and her family received gifts worth crores from Sukesh
As per the ED, Sukesh gifted her 3 Persian cats
The felines were worth Rs 9 lakh, the ED chargesheet mentioned
Not just that, but he also gifted her an Arabian horse worth Rs 52 lakh
He also gifted her two Gucci athleisure outfits
According to the ED chargesheet, Jacqueline received three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel from Sukesh
Among the endless number of gifts were also two pairs of diamond earrings
He also presented her with a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets
Sukesh also gifted Jacqueline a mini Cooper, which she later returned to him
