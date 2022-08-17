Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate has named Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore extortion case

She was questioned due to her links with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

ED alleged that Jacqueline and her family received gifts worth crores from Sukesh

As per the ED, Sukesh gifted her 3 Persian cats

The felines were worth Rs 9 lakh, the ED chargesheet mentioned

Not just that, but he also gifted her an Arabian horse worth Rs 52 lakh

He also gifted her two Gucci athleisure outfits

According to the ED chargesheet, Jacqueline received three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel from Sukesh

Among the endless number of gifts were also two pairs of diamond earrings

He also presented her with a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets

Sukesh also gifted Jacqueline a mini Cooper, which she later returned to him

