It's BJP vs BJP in Karnataka: KS Eshwarappa files complaint against CM BS Yediyurappa for interfering in various departments

Bengaluru: In a major political development in Karnataka, Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa, a senior BJP leader and once the deputy CM, Wednesday lodged a complaint against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with Governor Vajubhai Vala. In his complaint, he said the Chief Minister was interfering in various departments in order to favour his kin. Citing examples, Eshwarappa claimed that the CM has violated multiple rules and procedures on more than one occasion in sanctioning department funds.

The letter has brought forth the rift in the state unit of the BJP once more.

In his letter, Eshwarappa said he had tried to address this matter internally with the CM regarding allocation of funds. However, his complaints were not looked into. These “lapses” by the CM had been communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah as well, he said.

Eshwarappa seems to have struck when the iron is hot as Yediyurappa is facing fire from within the Lingayat community of which he is thought to be an undisputed leader.

“I am at pains, to bring to your kind notice, some of the recent actions of our Respected Chief Minister relating to my Department, which amounts to direct interference in the affairs of Ministers in-charge of Departments, in clear violation of Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977 and also against the established practices and procedures relating to the affairs of the State Administration,” the senior minister said in his letter. He quoted several provisions of the Karnataka Government (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977 to prove his point.