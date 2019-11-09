It won’t impact Maha politics, says BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied that the party will use the Ayodhya verdict to pressure the Shiv Sena to break the impasse for government formation, as the latter always claims to be a Hindu hardliner and its founder Bal Thackeray had openly said that the disputed Islamic structure was demolished by Shiv Sainik.

“As BJP and Shiv Sena have locked horns and on a hard bargain before the coalition takes a formal approach to the governor to form a new government in the state, the Ayodhya verdict places BJP in a better position to discuss portfolios, as it will now be hard for the Sena to trouble its ally, who has an image to fulfil its political promise of building Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and on that count Sena cannot afford it,” explained Sanjay Dixit, a political commentator at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

“The Ayodhya verdict is nothing to do with the currrent political situation in the state, as the verdict is pronounced by the Supreme Court, whereas in Maharashtra our issues with Shiv Sena is purely political and we will deal with it politically,” said Sudesh Verma, party’s national spokesperson.

But, the Congress is not ready to buy it, saying if they had used the Ram Temple issue for political gains and literally enjoyed being in power for so many years, there are possibilities BJP can use it for its political gain in Maharashtra as well,” quipped a Congress leader, close to Maharashtra political affairs.