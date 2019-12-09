IT dept sends Rs 250 crore tax notice to Lucknow Development Authority

Recently, a consumer forum court has directed the Lucknow SSP to arrest Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Secretary MP Singh within 10 days after he ran out of the court despite being asked to remain present until proceedings end on Wednesday.

The court has also directed its reader to lodge an FIR against Singh who is accused in a case pertaining to possession of a piece of land in the state capital. He surrendered before the court on Wednesday, two weeks after the court directed the Lucknow SSP to arrest and present him before it in connection with the case.

On his appearance, Judge Raj Shri Shukla asked him to keep standing in the court until the court concludes for the day. However, he ran out of the court taking advantage of security absence.

Singh had sought cancellation of a non-bailable warrant was issued against him and the LDA VC, seeking two months time to dispose of the case.

