'It could be a BJP game...': Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari says Sushant Singh Rajput was unlikely to 'off himself'

There are those who believe the earth is flat, and others still who are convinced that aliens walk among us. And now, it would seem that there are people who believe that the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is a hoax perpetrated by the BJP.
Now, we're not saying that these are comparable situations, but this is definitely a conspiracy theory for the books.
For those not yet in the know, Rajput committed suicide on Sunday afternoon. The news was confirmed by the Mumbai Police which added that investigation was still underway.
But even as thousands mourned his untimely demise, a Pakistani TV actor opined that Rajput's death needed investigation because "it could be a BJP game to divert public attention from Indian army defeat in Ladakh".
"My mind still don't accept #SushantSinghRajput can commit suicide. I think Con govt of Maharashtra should investigate this b/c he was a famous celeb. His death put whole south asia in shock. (sic)," wrote Sehar Shinwari, whose Twitter bio adds that she is associated with Pashto channel Avt Khyber.
After facing flak from irate netizens, Shinwari put out a second tweet stating that the "whole BJP attacked" her timeline. This, she adds, "clearly indicates something is fishy".
She also opines that Rajput was unlikely to "off himself like this" as he was a successful actor.
Netizens have been rather critical of Shinwari's comments, with many expressing bewilderment at her claims. But it might interest you to know that this is not the first time that the actor's Twitter comments have made headlines.
Towards the end of August 2019, Shinwari had taken to Twitter to ask New Zealand cricketer James 'Jimmy' Neesham if he would like to become the father of her future children.
He responded rather noncommittally.
Netizens are not pleased with Shinwari.
"We have the winner of the worst take competition," wrote one Twitter user.
"Did you really think of this tweet on your own?" wondered another.
Take a look at some of the other posts:
