'Isn’t it time to start living up to your own Constitution?': Shashi Tharoor hits out at BJP on its foundation day

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday wished BJP on the 42nd foundation day. He shared the photo of the first page of the BJP constitution and asked whether the constitution is one of the party's 'jumlas' as the party does not seem to follow any of the ideals in party's constitution.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said: "Happy birthday BJP! You turn 42 today. Isn’t it time to start living up to your own Constitution? There seems to be nothing on its first page that you actually believe in or practice…. Or was even this document one of your fabled jumlas?"

The BJP is celebrating its 42nd foundation day today. Addressing BJP workers on the party's 42nd foundation day, PM Modi asserted that the BJP is dedicated to "rashtra bhakti" while its rivals stand for "parivar bhakti", and said every BJP member should be proud that the party made it an electoral issue and succeeded in convincing people of the dangers of dynastic politics.

He said the parties dedicated to further family rule have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption and misdeeds of each other even though they may be active in different states. They did not allow the country's young talent to come up and betrayed them, he said, without naming any party.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:06 PM IST