Isha crematoriums offer dignity in death for COVID victims

For more than a year, Isha Crematoriums have been working round the clock to ensure that the bereaved bid a dignified farewell to their loved ones.

With the pandemic raging in its second wave, states across India are struggling with a heart-rending reality: An acute shortage of space and resources is preventing families from according a dignified farewell to COVID victims and posing a critical challenge for administrations.

“Volunteers are working tirelessly in #IshaCrematoriums to ensure that the Departed are released with the right ambience of sensitivity. This is important for both the Living and the Departed. Blessings.” wrote Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, in a tweet commenting on the crucial role of Isha Crematoriums in ensuring Dignity in Death for COVID victims in Tamil Nadu.