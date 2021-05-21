'Step in right direction': Sadhguru congratulates TN government on move to make temple affairs transparent

Coimbatore: Terming it a “historic step in the right direction,” Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, took to Twitter to congratulate the Tamil Nadu Government and the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department on their decision to upload online, records related temple assets, temple work, administration and personnel.

Sadhguru’s message read: “Congratulations to the HR&CE Dept. & Govt. of Tamil Nadu on taking a historic step in the right direction. We appreciate your swift action, responding to citizens’ call. Transparency is the first step towards good governance. Best Wishes. –Sg”