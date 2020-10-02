Is October 2 a dry day in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata?

Prime Minister Modi also shared a two-minute video hailing the principles of Gandhi. In the clip, he can be heard saying "Gandhiji never tried to create his influence through his life, however, his life became an inspiration in itself." Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to the microblogging website to pay his homage to Mahatma Gandhi and said that people should take lessons from his life, particularly when we are facing a pandemic.

"Gandhiji himself never claimed to be a great soul, indeed, he went out of his way to tell the world about his vulnerabilities. Yet, he is the best example of realising the maximum human potential," the President said.

This constant effort to be a better human being and to be more sensitive towards those around him made him a Mahatma, the President said, adding that this path was, of course, extremely difficult. There were many failures along the way. But he continued doggedly, one step at a time.

"Gandhiji was more concerned about his duties than his rights, and took up cudgels on behalf of others -- Dalits, peasants, labourers, women and others. Gandhiji shows, in great detail, what needs to be done -- by individuals, organisations and nations -- to achieve peaceful coexistence, sustainable development, economic and social equality," Kovind further said.