Is October 2 a dry day in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata?

Dry days are specific days when the sale of liquor is not permitted. These days are mostly observed on national festivals or some important events.
October 2, which is the birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi, is a dry day in the country. The tipplers in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Kolkata won't be able to buy liquor as the shops will be closed on the day.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary and wished that the ideals of the Father of the Nation remain a guiding force helping in building a compassionate India.
The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India."
Prime Minister Modi also shared a two-minute video hailing the principles of Gandhi. In the clip, he can be heard saying "Gandhiji never tried to create his influence through his life, however, his life became an inspiration in itself." Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat.
President Ram Nath Kovind also took to the microblogging website to pay his homage to Mahatma Gandhi and said that people should take lessons from his life, particularly when we are facing a pandemic.
"Gandhiji himself never claimed to be a great soul, indeed, he went out of his way to tell the world about his vulnerabilities. Yet, he is the best example of realising the maximum human potential," the President said.
This constant effort to be a better human being and to be more sensitive towards those around him made him a Mahatma, the President said, adding that this path was, of course, extremely difficult. There were many failures along the way. But he continued doggedly, one step at a time.
"Gandhiji was more concerned about his duties than his rights, and took up cudgels on behalf of others -- Dalits, peasants, labourers, women and others. Gandhiji shows, in great detail, what needs to be done -- by individuals, organisations and nations -- to achieve peaceful coexistence, sustainable development, economic and social equality," Kovind further said.
(With IANS inputs)
