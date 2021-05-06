Is nationwide lockdown on the cards? Centre says 'option being discussed'

The deadly second COVID-19 wave has wreaked havoc in India. It has devastated big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, etc. The infection has also reached smaller towns and villages. The healthcare system is at a breaking point, hospitals are at full capacity, patients are reportedly dying due to oxygen shortage, 'houseful' signs are put up at crematoriums. Meanwhile, the chorus for a complete lockdown in the country is growing louder.

The Niti Aayog member VK Paul, meanwhile, said that the option of a nationwide lockdown is "being discussed". Notably, VK Paul also heads the national COVID-19 task force and had earlier advised PM Modi to impose a complete lockdown to tackle the devastating second wave.

India reports highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases:

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168.

PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation:

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday held a comprehensive review of the public health response to COVID-19 where he said states should be given help and guidance for ramping up healthcare infrastructure, while the need for ensuring holistic containment measures was also discussed.

During the review, the PM also stressed the need to sensitise states so that the speed of vaccination against COVID-19 doesn't come down and was briefed that around 31 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 45 has been given at least one dose, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.