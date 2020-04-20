Is Kolkata a hotspot? Check out full list of containment zones in West Bengal

West Bengal’s containment plan involves a detailed plan to contain hotspots in Calcutta, Howrah, North-24 Parganas and Hooghly. The plan will continue till the 14th day.

These include

Identifying areas with positive cases

Micro-containment where cases are reported

Barricading those zones

Home delivery of essential items

Thermal checks of each person

Special team of civic officials monitoring each zone

One civic official in charge of 200 to 400 houses in a containment zone.

In West Bengal, the red zones include:

Kolkata, Howrah, North-24 Parganas and Hooghly.

Here’s a complete list of hotspots in India:

Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Spsr Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Y.S.R., West Godavari, Chittoor, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur

Bihar: Siwan

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Korba

Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West

Gujarat: Ahmadabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot

Haryana: Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandlpora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwara

Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi

Kerala: Kasaragod,Kannur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Thiruvananthpuram, Pathanamthitta

Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Hoshangabad

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik

Odisha: Khordha

Punjab: S.A.S Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot,Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhour, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Bharatpur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappali, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Theni, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tuticorin, Karur, viruhnagar, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Salem, Nagapattinam

Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Redddy, JogulambaGadwal, MedchalMalkagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Budhha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad

Uttrakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Paraganas North