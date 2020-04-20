Is Kolkata a hotspot? Check out full list of containment zones in West Bengal

West Bengal’s containment plan involves a detailed plan to contain hotspots in Calcutta, Howrah, North-24 Parganas and Hooghly. The plan will continue till the 14th day.
These include
Identifying areas with positive cases
Micro-containment where cases are reported
Barricading those zones
Home delivery of essential items
Thermal checks of each person
Special team of civic officials monitoring each zone
One civic official in charge of 200 to 400 houses in a containment zone.
In West Bengal, the red zones include:
Kolkata, Howrah, North-24 Parganas and Hooghly.
Here’s a complete list of hotspots in India:
Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Spsr Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Y.S.R., West Godavari, Chittoor, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur
Bihar: Siwan
Chandigarh: Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh: Korba
Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West
Gujarat: Ahmadabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot
Haryana: Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad
Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandlpora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwara
Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi
Kerala: Kasaragod,Kannur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Thiruvananthpuram, Pathanamthitta
Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Hoshangabad
Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik
Odisha: Khordha
Punjab: S.A.S Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot,Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhour, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Bharatpur
Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappali, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Theni, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tuticorin, Karur, viruhnagar, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Salem, Nagapattinam
Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Redddy, JogulambaGadwal, MedchalMalkagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal
Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Budhha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad
Uttrakhand: Dehradun
West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Paraganas North
