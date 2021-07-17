Is Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa planning to resign? Here's all you need to know

Disgruntlement in the ranks and recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP officials have fuelled speculation that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa might resign from his post. And while the CM has vehemently denied the claims, reports quoting sources suggest that he had offered to quit.

Thus far, there has been no official indication of a change of Chief Minister or even a Cabinet rejig. Speaking to the media, he had recently laughed off suggestions about an upcoming leadership change. But while he dubbed the rumours as being baseless, an NDTV report quoted sources to say that there might be more to the story.

As per the article, Yediyurappa had offered to resign citing ill health during his meeting with Modi. Yediyurappa vehement denial would indicate that such a decision had not been accepted. As such, there does not seem to be any change looming.

On Saturday Yediyurappa had dismissed the rumours. "Not at all. Not at all," Yediyurappa told reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan when asked if he has resigned. Having already met the Prime Minister, he also said that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief J P Nadda before returning to Bengaluru.

"Yesterday I met the Prime Minister. We discussed in detail the development of the state and I will come back to Delhi again in the first week of next month. There is no value of such news (regarding resignation)," he added.