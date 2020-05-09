Is it right for privileged Twitterati to say Me Too Migrants?

The coronavirus pandemic has indeed shown how stupid the human race can be. This stupidity brings to mind the Calvin and Hobbes comic strip where Calvin tells Hobbes that the reason why intelligent lives exist outside earth is that nobody has contacted earthlings.

This was proof once again on Saturday morning when people on Twitter began sharing stories on how they too were migrants. Some of them said that their family members moved from one part of the world to another many generations ago, which automatically makes them migrants.

Sociologically speaking, they aren’t wrong. Civilizations have been built thanks to migration from one part of the earth to another, but here’s my fundamental issue with this trend.

People on Twitter saying MeTooMigrant have their hearts in the right place. They feel that we should be compassionate and that is something I completely agree with.

However, the hashtag doesn’t make sense. People should not compare themselves to a migrant labourer. You receive a monthly salary and aren’t given Rs 300 per day to survive.