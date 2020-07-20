'Is he passing on tips to the Chinese?': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising PM Modi

Soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi through yet another video over the India-China stand-off, BJP IT Cell incharge Amit Malviya on Monday slammed the Congress leader and asked whether he is passing on tips to the Chinese.
Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya wrote: "In 2019, Rahul Gandhi said he will destroy Prime Minister Modi’s image... In 2020, he says Chinese want to destroy Mr Modi’s image. One wonders who is reading from whose script? Is Rahul Gandhi passing on tips to the Chinese or taking instructions from them?"
Amit Malviya's statement came after, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi over the India-China border face off issue. Reiterating that China has still occupied India's territory, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi saying that he has fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power which has now become India's biggest weakness as he has to protect the idea of 'Chhapan Inch'.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video message and wrote, "PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India's biggest weakness." In the video message, speaking on "China's Strategic Game Plan" the Congress leader said: "What is China's strategic and tactical game plan? It is simply not a border issue. The worry I have is that the Chinese are sitting in our territory today. Chinese don't do anything without thinking about it strategically."
