'Is he passing on tips to the Chinese?': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising PM Modi

Soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi through yet another video over the India-China stand-off, BJP IT Cell incharge Amit Malviya on Monday slammed the Congress leader and asked whether he is passing on tips to the Chinese.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya wrote: "In 2019, Rahul Gandhi said he will destroy Prime Minister Modi’s image... In 2020, he says Chinese want to destroy Mr Modi’s image. One wonders who is reading from whose script? Is Rahul Gandhi passing on tips to the Chinese or taking instructions from them?"