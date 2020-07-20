‘Avoid hyperbolic spin on national security’: Sanjay Jha to Rahul Gandhi

Slamming the government further Rahul Gandhi said now at "tactical" level they (Chinese) are trying to improve their position whether its Galwan, Demchok or Pangong lake.

"The idea is to position themselves, they are disturb by our highways, they are making our highways reduntant. If they are thinking at larger scale they want to do something with Pakistan in Kashmir.

"So it is not simply a border issue. It is a border issue designed to put pressure on the Prime Minister and they are thinking of putting pressure in very particular way," the Congress leader noted.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said that what Chinese are doing is they are attacking Modi's image.

"They understand in order for Modi to be an effective politician, to survive as a politician he has to protect the idea of 56 inch and this is the real idea of the Chinese attack," he said.

"They (Chinese) are basically telling Modi that if you do not do what we say we will destroy the idea of Modi as a strong leader," the COngress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said.

Firing salvos at the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said, "Now the question is how will Modi react? Will he take them on? Will he take on the challenge and say absolutely not, I am the Prime Minister and I do not care about my image and I am going to take you on. Or will he succumb?"

He further said that the "worry that I have so far is that the Prime Minister has succumbed to pressure".

"The worry I have that the Chinese are sitting in our territory today and the Prime Minister has said publicly that they are not," he said.

"Which to me tells me that he is worried about his image and he is defending his image and if he allows the Chinese to understand that they can manipulate him because of his image the Indian Prime Minister will no longer be worth anyway for India," he added.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi released his first video and questioned the government's foreign policy. He also slammed the Narendra Modi government over the face-off with China in Ladakh.

He also explained the reasons of China 'selecting this time to intrude in our land and released a video on it.

He has been critical of the government over the handling of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation with the China after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer on June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan area by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). He has questioned the government over its claim that China did not occupy or intrude into India.

With inputs from IANS