Is BJP ready to welcome ousted AIADMK leader Sasikala? Here's what party MLA has to say

The BJP MLA's statement comes days after Sasikala reignited speculation about returning to AIADMK

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Sasikala | File Photo

In a shocking development in Tamil Nadu politics, a state BJP MLA on Wednesday claimed that the party is ready to welcome expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Sasikala into BJP, according to India Today report.

MLA Nainar Nagendran has claimed that if AIADMK is not ready to induct Sasikala, BJP will happily do so.

"If they include Chinnamma, AIADMK will become much stronger. If Chinnamma wishes to join BJP, we will welcome her," he said.

The BJP MLA's statement comes days after Sasikala reignited speculation about returning to AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu has always been ruled by two Dravidian parties - AIADMK and MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Earlier, Sasikala had claimed that only some AIADMK leaders, who are seeking party polls, were against her entry into the AIADMK fold.

Sasikala had said, "Not everyone speaks against me. Only a few. They might be making such remarks perhaps in the expectation of a party post. The party was started by our leader and only the cadres can decide the leadership."

However, AIADMK Joint-Coordinator and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has reiterated that there was no scope for Sasikala in the party.

Taking a dig at the media, she had also said that it was failing to highlight the wrongdoings of the DMK government. She came out strongly against the state government for constituting committees headed by private persons and said that the IAS officers will not implement their recommendations. Sasikala said the government must stop constituting such committees and take IAS officers into confidence and execute government work directly through them.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: VK Sasikala's fresh comeback bid in AIDMK, says 'shall revive the party'
article-image

