'Irresponsible': Karnataka CM Bommai slams DK Shivakumar for refusing COVID-19 test; 30 booked for violating protocols during Congress' Mekedatu padayatra

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday slammed Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who reportedly refused to take a COVID-19 test after Congress' Mekedatu padayatra.

"This shows his culture; he is not bothered about the health of other people also," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We are worried about their health. Not only DK but others should get their health tested. It's the duty of the health department. DK doesn't understand this. It shows how irresponsible he is," CM Bommai was quoted as saying by India Today.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home minister Araga Jnanendra informed that an FIR has been registered against 30 people for violating COVID-19 protocols during Congress' Mekedatu padayatra amid the COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

"FIR has been registered against 30 people for violating COVID-19 protocols. Ramanagara district administration has taken action as per the law. We will not spare anybody who violates the law," Araga Jnanendra told ANI.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Congress in Karnataka on Sunday began its 11 days padayatra, demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, despite the government's COVID-19 restrictions.

The Karnataka government has imposed a curfew on weekends and restricted public gatherings to fight the third wave of COVID-19, till January 19. It has also imposed a night curfew and has prohibited all rallies, dharnas, protests, among others.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 01:55 PM IST