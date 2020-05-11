IRCTC restarts Indian Railways: Full list of trains running from May 12, 2020

-Train from Howrah to New Delhi, commencing on 12 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.

-Train from New Delhi to Howrah, commencing on 13 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.

-Train from Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi, commencing on 12 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.

-Train from New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar, commencing on 13 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.

-Train from Dibrugarh to New Delhi, commencing on 14 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Dimapur, Lumbding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajahar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhayaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central

-Train from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, commencing on 12 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Dimapur, Lumbding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajahar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhayaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central

-Train from New Delhi to Jammu Tawi, commencing on 13 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Ludhiana.

-Train from Jammu Tawi to New Delhi, commencing on 14 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Ludhiana.

-Train from Bengaluru to New Delhi, commencing on 12 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn.

-Train from New Delhi to Bengaluru, commencing on 12 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn.

-Train from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi, commencing on 15 May 2020. The train will do trips on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The train will stop at Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota.

-Train from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, commencing on 13 May 2020. The train will do trips on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday. The train will stop at Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota.

-Train from Chennai Central to New Delhi, commencing on 15 May 2020. The train will do trips on Friday, Sunday. The train will stop at Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra.

-Train from New Delhi to Chennai Central, commencing on 13 May 2020. The train will do trips on Wednesday, Friday. The train will stop at Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra.

-Train from Bilaspur to New Delhi, commencing from 14 May 2020. The train will do trips on Monday, Thursday. The train will stop at Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi.

-Train from New Delhi to Bilaspur, commencing from 12 May 2020. The train will do trips on Tuesday, Saturday. The train will stop at Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi.

-Train from Ranchi to New Delhi, commencing on 14 May 2020. The train will do trips on Thursday and Sunday. The train will stop at Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

-Train from New Delhi to Ranchi, commencing on 13 May 2020. The train will do trips on Wednesday, Saturday. The train will stop at Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

-Train from Mumbai Central to New Delhi, commencing on 12 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota.

-Train from New Delhi to Mumbai Central, commencing on 13 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota.

-Train from Ahmedabad to New Delhi, commencing on 12 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon.

-Train from New Delhi to Ahmedabad, commencing on 13 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon.

-Train from Agartala to New Delhi, commencing on 18 May 2020. The train will do trips on Monday. The train will stop at Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

-Train from New Delhi to Agartala, commencing on 20 May 2020. The train will do trips on Wednesday. The train will stop at Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

-Train from Bhubneshwar to New Delhi, commencing on 13 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Balasor, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

-Train from New Delhi to Bhubneshwar, commencing on 14 May 2020. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Balasor, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.

-Train from New Delhi to Madgaon, commencing on 15 May 2020. The train will do trips on Friday, Saturday. The train will stop at Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn.

-Train from Madgaon to New Delhi, commencing on 17 May 2020. The train will do trips on Monday, Sunday. The train will stop at Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn.

-Train from Secunderabad to New Delhi, commencing on 20 May 2020. The train will do trips on Wednesday. The train will stop at Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi.

-Train from New Delhi to Secunderabad, commencing on 17 May 2020. The train will do trips on Sunday. The train will stop at Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi.