'Investigating In A Girl Child...:' Congress Takes Jibe At PM Modi's Slip Of Tongue During Historic Speech

In a humorous scene during PM Modi's address to the US Congress, the Indian prime minister made a faux pas by switching the word 'Investing' with 'Investigating'. During his speech, PM Modi said, "I believe that investigating in a girl child lifts up entire family," instead he was supposed to say "Investing in a girl child lifts up entire family." Modi was seen trying to read out his speech from a teleprompter.

Congress Sevadal Mocks PM Modi

Congress Sevadal, grassroots frontal organisation of Indian National Congress took it to their Twitter and took a jibe at PM Modi's slip of tongue and shared the video with a humourous caption. Higlighting PM Modi's earlier blunders during his speech, Congress Sevadal captioned the post as, "After reading Mrs. from teleprompter MRS and explaining extra 2ab in a plus b whole square formula, here comes 'INVESTIGATING' in a girl child..!"

About PM Modi's Historic Address

In a momentous event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address to the joint sitting of the US Congress, receiving an overwhelming response characterised by thunderous 79 times applause and over 15 standing ovations.

Modi's Unique Feat

This marked the second time PM Modi addressed the US Congress, making him only the third world leader to achieve this feat. His previous address to the Joint Congress sitting took place in 2016 during Barack Obama's presidency.

Bharat Mata Ki Jai Chants After PM Modi's Speech Concluded

As PM Modi concluded his historic speech, expressions of gratitude filled the hall, accompanied by chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" from the crowd.