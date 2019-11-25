Intolerance much? BJP vice-president Jay Mazumdar thrashed as he tries to exercise franchise during Bengal civic poll

Denying the allegations as "baseless", the Nadia district unit of the TMC said, locals had attacked Majumdar as they were angry with him for "vitiating" the poll atmosphere.

The EC has sought reports about the incident.

TMC MP Mohua Moitra declined to comment.

Besides Karimpur, by-polls are underway in Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats.

While Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seats were held by the TMC, Kaliaganj was represented in the Assembly by the Congress.

In Karimpur, vacated by MLA Mahua Moitra after emerging victorious from Krishnnanagar Lok Sabha seat, CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gholam Rabbi is contesting against Majumdar and TMC's Bimalendu Singha Roy.

The Kharagpur Sadar seat fell vacant as the sitting TMC MLA contested and won a Lok Sabha seat.

By-polls were necessitated in Kaliaganj following the death of Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy.

(With PTI inputs)