Internet services suspended for 5 days in Manipur, section 144 in 2 districts | Representative image

The Manipur government halted mobile data services for 5 days on Saturday after a van was reportedly set ablaze in Bishnupur by a few unidentified youths suspected to be of a particular community.

According to the state home department, the incident generated a stressful communal situation as well as a volatile law and order scenario in the state.

The administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts for the next two months.

The Manipur government's home department stated, "An incident occurred on Saturday evening at Pjhougakcho Ikhai Awang Leikai along Tiddim Road NH-02 wherein one Eco-Van was reportedly found set ablaze by 3-4 youths suspected to be of a community. The crime has created tense communal situation and volatile law and order situation in the State."

The order further said that some anti-elements are using social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the public's passions.

Social media had also become a handy tool for rumour mongers and was being used to incite the general public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation, it said.

The department said that there was an imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public and private property, and widespread disturbance to public tranquillity and communal harmony as a result of inflammatory materials and false rumours.

The statement stated that this order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the state of Manipur and shall be in force for the next five days.