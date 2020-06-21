India

International Yoga Day 2020: ITBP personnel practice Yoga in sub-zero temperature in Ladakh; see pics

By FPJ Web Desk

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel beating all odds performed asanas at an altitude of 18,000 feet, in sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh.

The personnel were seen neatly lined up in rows while doing yoga in the region which was covered with a white sheet of snow.

ITBP personnel practice Yoga in sub-zero temperature in Ladakh
ITBP personnel practice Yoga in sub-zero temperature in Ladakh
ITBP personnel practice Yoga in sub-zero temperature in Ladakh
They were seen performing pranayama and Surya namaskar with great discipline.

ITBP personnel practice Yoga in sub-zero temperature in Ladakh
ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel and Buddhist monks practice yoga at Thiksay monastery in Leh
ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel and Buddhist monks practice yoga at Thiksay monastery in Leh
ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel and Buddhist monks practice yoga at Thiksay monastery in Leh
ITBP personnel in Sikkim were also seen performing yoga on Sunday.

Himveers of ITBP practicing Yoga at 18800 ft in Sikkim Himalayas
Himveers of ITBP practicing Yoga at 18800 ft in Sikkim Himalayas
Himveers of ITBP practicing Yoga at 18800 ft in Sikkim Himalayas
The sixth International Day of Yoga is being celebrated today.

Yoga is found to be an important activity in the current coronavirus pandemic situation as its practice leads to both physical and emotional well-being and increases a person's ability to fight against the lethal infection in an effective manner.

This year, the celebration is centred around the theme "Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family".

