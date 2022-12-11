International Universal Health Coverage Day: History and significance |

Universal Health Coverage Day is celebrated annually on December 12 and is promoted by the World Health Organization.

Universal health coverage has been included in the new Sustainable Development Goals for 2015-2030, adopted by the United Nations.

History:

On 12 December 2012, the United Nations General Assembly endorsed a resolution urging countries to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage (UHC) – the idea that everyone, everywhere should have access to quality, affordable health care.

On 12 December 2017, the United Nations proclaimed 12 December as International Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC Day) by resolution 72/138.

Significance:

International Universal Health Coverage Day aims to raise awareness of the need for strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage with multi-stakeholder partners.

Each year on 12 December, UHC advocates raise their voices to share the stories of the millions of people still waiting for health, champion what we have achieved so far, call on leaders to make bigger and smarter investments in health, and encourage diverse groups to make commitments to help move the world closer to UHC by 2030.



(With inputs from UN)