Inspired by Bhagavad Gita, India helping humanity with COVID-19 vaccines: PM Modi

New Delhi: India is humbled that 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines are going around the world and helping people, exactly what the Bhagavad Gita teaches, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

While speaking at the virtual launch of the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi further said that "anybody who is inspired by Gita will always be compassionate by nature and democratic in temperament." "In the recent past when the world needed medicines, India did whatever it could to provide them. India is humbled that Made in India vaccines are going around the world. We want to heal as well as help humanity. This is exactly what Gita teaches us," PM Narendra Modi said.

"At the core of Aatmnirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values, not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity. We believe that an Aatmnirbhar Bharat is good for the world," the Prime Minister said.