Maha Shivratri 2021: PM Modi, President Kovind and others greet the nation

Hundreds of devotees have gathered at various religious sites across India to mark Maha Shivratri on Thursday. While the COVID-19 pandemic has somewhat dampened the enthusiasm for widespread outdoor celebrations, countless individuals turned up at Haridwar's at Har Ki Pauri ghat for a holy dip or queued up for 'darshan' outside the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are several restrictions and guidelines put in place to ensure the safety of the devotees offering prayers on the holy day. And in some areas, such as Maharashtra, the rising caseload meant that the Nashik's Trimbakeshwar Temple, Mumbai's Babulnath Temple and others remained shut.

The Hindu festival is celebrated every year by people across the country on the on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Maha Shivratri is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. The festival, also known as 'the great night of Shiva', celebrates the overcoming of darkness and ignorance and the grand marriage of Shiva and Parvati.

"Mahashivratri" is presently a trending topic on Twitter as countless individuals including political leaders take to the microblogging platform to greet others. "Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri. Har Har Mahadev!" tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.