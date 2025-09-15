 Man Brutally Thrashed By Mob For Forcibly Giving His Contact Number To Girls & Brandishing Revolver In Nainital – VIDEO
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
Viral video screengrab | X/@KumaonJagran

Nainital: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, where a tourist allegedly began forcibly giving his contact number to local girls. When the girls protested, he reportedly pulled out a revolver and began threatening them.

Local residents present at the scene intervened, caught the man, and brutally thrashed him. The police were then informed about the incident and arrived shortly after to arrest the accused.

According to reports, the man is a resident of Moradabad and was staying at a resort in the area. The accused had gone to a shop near the resort to buy some items. He then began forcibly giving his mobile number to the girls sitting there and asking for their numbers in return. He also brandished a revolver to threaten them.

When villagers confronted him, he tried to wave the revolver at them as well, but they overpowered him and began thrashing him.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing a group of men and some women thrashing the accused. In the video, the man can be heard pleading, “Maaf kardo,” which roughly translates to “Forgive me.” Some people in the crowd can also be heard suggesting that he be handed over to the police.

The video has gone viral on social media. Police have launched an investigation into the matter and have also confiscated the weapon. Locals have demanded strict action against the accused.

