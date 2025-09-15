UP: Bride's Family Cancels Wedding After Groom's Appearance Did Not Match Photo In Rampur

File Photo

Rampur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. A wedding was dramatically cancelled at the last minute after it was revealed that the groom had been changed.

A young man from Shahbad, currently working in Delhi, became acquainted with someone there. During an interaction, he mentioned that he was looking for a suitable groom for his sister. The acquaintance soon shared a photo of a young man on WhatsApp, which the family liked, and the marriage was arranged, with the wedding date set for 13 September.

On 13 September, suspicion arose when only seven people came in the baraat, contrary to the expected thirty. The bride’s brother grew wary upon seeing the groom, whose appearance did not match the photo that had previously been shared on Watsapp. A quick comparison revealed the mismatch, the groom was indeed not the same person as in the photograph.

The marriage was immediately cancelled after it was confirmed that the groom did not match the photo. The bride was married to another man later that same night.

In a separate incident from Rampur, a married woman, who had eloped with her lover ten times, made a bizarre proposal in front of the village panchayat. She suggested that she would live with her lover for 15 days each month and with her husband for the remaining 15 days.

Upon hearing this, her husband folded his hands and said, “Forgive me. Go and stay with your lover.” The woman was married a year and a half ago. Just a few days after her wedding, she reportedly fell in love with a young man from the Tanda area of Rampur.