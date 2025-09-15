 UP: Bride's Family Cancels Wedding After Groom's Appearance Did Not Match Photo In Rampur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Bride's Family Cancels Wedding After Groom's Appearance Did Not Match Photo In Rampur

UP: Bride's Family Cancels Wedding After Groom's Appearance Did Not Match Photo In Rampur

The bride’s brother grew wary upon seeing the groom, whose appearance did not match the photo that had previously been shared on Watsapp. A quick comparison revealed the mismatch, the groom was indeed not the same person as in the photograph.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Rampur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. A wedding was dramatically cancelled at the last minute after it was revealed that the groom had been changed.

A young man from Shahbad, currently working in Delhi, became acquainted with someone there. During an interaction, he mentioned that he was looking for a suitable groom for his sister. The acquaintance soon shared a photo of a young man on WhatsApp, which the family liked, and the marriage was arranged, with the wedding date set for 13 September.

On 13 September, suspicion arose when only seven people came in the baraat, contrary to the expected thirty. The bride’s brother grew wary upon seeing the groom, whose appearance did not match the photo that had previously been shared on Watsapp. A quick comparison revealed the mismatch, the groom was indeed not the same person as in the photograph.

Read Also
Groom Asks Bride To Use Pregnancy Test Kit On Wedding Night In UP's Rampur; Here's What Happened...
article-image

The marriage was immediately cancelled after it was confirmed that the groom did not match the photo. The bride was married to another man later that same night.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Landlord Murdered Over ₹20,000 Deposit Dispute In Malvani, Ex-Tenant Arrested
Mumbai Crime: 60-Year-Old Landlord Murdered Over ₹20,000 Deposit Dispute In Malvani, Ex-Tenant Arrested
Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Pakistan Team Boycott Match Against UAE In Dubai?
Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Pakistan Team Boycott Match Against UAE In Dubai?
Asia Cup 2025: UAE Display Incredible Performance To Defeat Oman By 42 Runs In Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup 2025: UAE Display Incredible Performance To Defeat Oman By 42 Runs In Abu Dhabi
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Forced Woman In Burkha To Chant ‘Jai Mata Di’, Court Told
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Forced Woman In Burkha To Chant ‘Jai Mata Di’, Court Told

In a separate incident from Rampur, a married woman, who had eloped with her lover ten times, made a bizarre proposal in front of the village panchayat. She suggested that she would live with her lover for 15 days each month and with her husband for the remaining 15 days.

Read Also
‘15 Days A Month With Lover, Rest With Husband’: UP Woman’s Bizarre Proposal In Rampur; Here...
article-image

Upon hearing this, her husband folded his hands and said, “Forgive me. Go and stay with your lover.” The woman was married a year and a half ago. Just a few days after her wedding, she reportedly fell in love with a young man from the Tanda area of Rampur.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Bride's Family Cancels Wedding After Groom's Appearance Did Not Match Photo In Rampur

UP: Bride's Family Cancels Wedding After Groom's Appearance Did Not Match Photo In Rampur

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Demands Reopening Of Kartarpur Corridor For Sikh Pilgrims For 'Parkash...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Demands Reopening Of Kartarpur Corridor For Sikh Pilgrims For 'Parkash...

Puja Khedkar's Father Kidnapped Truck Helper To Compensate For Damage To ₹2 Crore Land Cruiser:...

Puja Khedkar's Father Kidnapped Truck Helper To Compensate For Damage To ₹2 Crore Land Cruiser:...

Rajasthan Tragedy: 10 Dead In Linked Mishaps As Road Accident And River Drowning Devastate Families

Rajasthan Tragedy: 10 Dead In Linked Mishaps As Road Accident And River Drowning Devastate Families

PM Modi Inaugurates 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata

PM Modi Inaugurates 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference In Kolkata