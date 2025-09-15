Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Shares Memoir On PM Modi’s Working Style

ANI

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared a memoir related to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on social media platform X. The Chief Minister wrote that he has had the privilege of closely observing Prime Minister Modi’s working style, and every interaction with him teaches a new lesson of discipline, dedication, and patriotism.

In his memoir, the Chief Minister recalled an incident from Varanasi, when a meeting of BJP-ruled state Chief Ministers concluded late at night around 1 a.m. While everyone was exhausted, the Prime Minister smiled and said – “One important task is still left.” He explained that daytime inspections in his parliamentary constituency may cause inconvenience to the public, so he preferred to review development works at night.

The Chief Minister noted that Prime Minister Modi spent the entire night on the roads inspecting projects, and yet, by 9 a.m., he was present at the next meeting with the same energy and focus. This discipline and commitment left a deep impression on everyone.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi’s life is a true example that real leadership lies not in preaching, but in leading by example.