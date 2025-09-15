 Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Shares Memoir On PM Modi’s Working Style
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Shares Memoir On PM Modi’s Working Style

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Shares Memoir On PM Modi’s Working Style

In his memoir, the Chief Minister recalled an incident from Varanasi, when a meeting of BJP-ruled state Chief Ministers concluded late at night around 1 a.m. While everyone was exhausted, the Prime Minister smiled and said – “One important task is still left.”

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared a memoir related to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on social media platform X. The Chief Minister wrote that he has had the privilege of closely observing Prime Minister Modi’s working style, and every interaction with him teaches a new lesson of discipline, dedication, and patriotism.

In his memoir, the Chief Minister recalled an incident from Varanasi, when a meeting of BJP-ruled state Chief Ministers concluded late at night around 1 a.m. While everyone was exhausted, the Prime Minister smiled and said – “One important task is still left.” He explained that daytime inspections in his parliamentary constituency may cause inconvenience to the public, so he preferred to review development works at night.

Read Also
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption
article-image

The Chief Minister noted that Prime Minister Modi spent the entire night on the roads inspecting projects, and yet, by 9 a.m., he was present at the next meeting with the same energy and focus. This discipline and commitment left a deep impression on everyone.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi’s life is a true example that real leadership lies not in preaching, but in leading by example.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Asks BMC To Stay Interim Open Spaces Policy And Explore Regulated Advertising
Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Asks BMC To Stay Interim Open Spaces Policy And Explore Regulated Advertising
Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licences For Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai Metropolitan Region
Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licences For Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai Metropolitan Region
Vasai-Virar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 62,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Unsafe Structures In Three Days
Vasai-Virar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 62,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Unsafe Structures In Three Days
Maharashtra Fishermen Demand Right To Buy Agricultural Land Despite 'Farmer' Status
Maharashtra Fishermen Demand Right To Buy Agricultural Land Despite 'Farmer' Status
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Shares Memoir On PM Modi’s Working Style

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Shares Memoir On PM Modi’s Working Style

'BJP Saved Our Govt After Jayalalithaa’s Death,' Says AIADMK Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami

'BJP Saved Our Govt After Jayalalithaa’s Death,' Says AIADMK Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami

Man Brutally Thrashed By Mob For Forcibly Giving His Contact Number To Girls & Brandishing Revolver...

Man Brutally Thrashed By Mob For Forcibly Giving His Contact Number To Girls & Brandishing Revolver...

UP: Bride's Family Cancels Wedding After Groom's Appearance Did Not Match Photo In Rampur

UP: Bride's Family Cancels Wedding After Groom's Appearance Did Not Match Photo In Rampur

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Demands Reopening Of Kartarpur Corridor For Sikh Pilgrims For 'Parkash...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Demands Reopening Of Kartarpur Corridor For Sikh Pilgrims For 'Parkash...