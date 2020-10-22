INS Kavaratti to be commissioned into Indian Navy today: All you need to know about the 'Made in India' warship

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane will commission the last of four indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes 'INS Kavaratti' into the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam today.

"Designed by Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design, the ship portrays our growing capability in becoming self-reliant through indigenization," stated Indian Navy.

All you need to know about the 'Made in India' warship

INS Kavaratii is indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design(DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE).

Kavaratti has state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of detecting and prosecuting submarines.

In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

The ship has up to 90 percent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding

The ship will be commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship and has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard.

Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala class missile corvette.

The older Kavaratti distinguished herself by operating in Bangladesh's liberation war in 1971.

