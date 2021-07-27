INI CET 2021: AIIMS entrance result declared on aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results of INI CET 2021.

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical programmes at AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

NI CET candidates can check the roll-number wise results, overall ranks and percentiles obtained from the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 16, AIIMS INI CET was held on July 22.

INI CET 2021 was originally scheduled for May 8 but was later postponed along with the NEET PG 2021, due to the pandemic. However, on May 27, the new dates were announced. The exam was then slated to be conducted on June 16, 2021.

However, 23 MBBS doctors had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking postponement of the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2021) which is conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The exam was then postponed again.

The apex court heard the petition and directed the AIIMS to postpone the exam at least by a month, which was then held on July 22.