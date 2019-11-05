Infosys likely to lay off 10% of its mid to senior-level workforce

Infosys may lay-off its mid-level and senior-level executives, following the whistleblower’s controversy. The company is looking forward to letting go 10% of its employees, around 2,200 people. The move will primarily7 affect the JL6 band (job level 6), which includes senior managers.

Infosys has approximately 30,092 employees in their JL6, JL7 and JL8 bands. According to sources, the company will lose 2-5% of its workforce from the JL3, JL4, JL5 and lower levels. The count might come up to 4000 to 10,000 people.

Infosys has almost 86,558 employees and 1.1 lakh employees at the mid and associative levels. 2-5% of the title holders, including senior executives in the ranks of assistant vice presidents, vice presidents, senior vice presidents and executive vice presidents will be asked to leave.

Infosys has often shied away from talking openly about its lay-offs. However, in the past two quarters, the company has not resisted the urge to comment on their lay-offs.

COO Pravin Rao said that the involuntary lay-off was higher in the June quarter compared to earlier quarters.