Indo-China border conflict: Tanks retreat in Ladakh's Pangong Lake area; focus on other points now

After the thinning of troops, tanks and infantry combat vehicles of India and China started disengaging on both banks of the Pangong Lake, as part of the disengagement process between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control.

Sources said in the first phase, Indian tanks are being moved back towards Nyoma and adjoining areas, while the Chinese are taking them back beyond Sirijap and Moldo garrison.

"The disengagement is to be completed within seven days," a source told ANI.

After the first phase of disengagement is complete, the two sides would start discussing the other friction points, including the Patrolling Point-17 and PP-15, they said.

To finalise the modalities, sources said the two sides had held extensive Army to Army discussions through hotlines as well as the two physical meetings in the Chushul sector on February 8 and 9.

The strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Lake - - Rezang La and Rechen La -- which were captured by the Indian troops in a pre-emptive operation in late August, are also witnessing disengagement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told Parliament that India and China have reached an agreement for disengagement on the north and south bank of Pangong Lake and the country will not allow anyone to take an inch of its land.

While India has to move to the Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3, the Chinese will be moving to the east of Finger 8. `

The two countries have over 50,000 troops eyeball to eyeball in the eastern Ladakh area ever since the Chinese tried to alter the status quo.