'Indira thought Emergency was a mistake': When Sonia Gandhi recounted her mother-in-law's darkest legacy

"Don't forget the Indira Gandhi I knew was a democrat at heart, to the core. Circumstances at the time led her to declare the Emergency but she was never quite at ease with herself," she furtther added.

Sonia also went on to that, "there were instances when she (Indira) through what she said, through her comments your could tell that she was disturbed. At times she was uneasy about it. There was no way that you could say that the Emergency was right. She (Indira) herself said it was not right."

Congress President Sonia Gandhi turned 73 today. But in wake of assault on women and casualties due to fire in Delhi, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday.