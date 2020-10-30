Indira Gandhi death anniversary: 10 facts about former Prime Minister

October 31, Saturday, will mark 36th death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, India’s second longest serving Prime Minister and the only woman till date to have held the position.

Indira Gandhi, who was hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence located in Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. This came after Operation Bluestar was executed at Amritsar's Golden Temple, wherein Gandhi ordered the Indian Army to confront Sikh separatists who had taken shelter at the holy shrine.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, she served as prime minister for three terms lasting almost 16 years. Indira Gandhi was well known for path-breaking economic and social reforms, including nationalisation of banks, copper, refining, cotton textiles and even insurance industries. She also abolished privy purses of the erstwhile princely states.

Here are some interesting facts about Indira Gandhi: