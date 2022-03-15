IndiGo to resume flights to Thailand after 2 years

With international flights to reopen at 100 per cent capacity from March 27, low cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced the resumption of flights to Thailand. The airline will operate these flights under air bubble agreement till March 26, 2022, and thereafter as part of its scheduled commercial international operations. The flights will connect Bangkok with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru and Phuket with Delhi and Mumbai.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to resume operations between India and Thailand with flights to Bangkok and Phuket as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Thailand is one of the favourite tourist destinations for Indians and the resumption of services will surely bring cheer and affordable flying options for those planning summer travel to international destinations. These flights will not only bring down airfares on these routes but also promote trade tourism and mobility, giving a fillip to economic recovery in both the countries”.

Thailand is opening its borders nearly two years after it restricted entry for tourists in March 2020. The country reopened its border to vaccinated travellers from every country on February 1, 2022. Fully vaccinated foreign travellers from India can enter Thailand without quarantine. As per the new rules, travellers will need a negative PCR lab result before arrival and two more PCR tests after landing—one upon entry and another on their fifth day in Thailand.

With the reopening of scheduled commercial flights, the airlines have begun offering summer season sales and discounted fares. Low cost carrier Go First has announced a special offering that allows families to plan that long-awaited holiday with offers on holiday packages and free seat selection on all flights. Customers also stand a chance to win scrumptious snack hampers on-board worth Rs. 2,500. Passengers can avail of this offer by making a booking between March 14 and March 17, 2022, for the travel period between April 3 and May 31, 2022. Under the offer, passengers can get free seat selection for all bookings. Additionally, on booking for four persons on a single PNR, passengers can enjoy a complimentary snack hamper worth Rs. 2,500 and above, including dry fruits, confectioneries, beverages and more. This will be served in-

flight.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said, “The past two years have been very testing for people due to the pandemic. People now want to take that long-awaited family break. We at Go First want to make their vacation pleasant and offer them packages that will enhance the quality of their experience during the trip.”

ALSO READ SpiceJet, Indigo shares soar as Centre allows scheduled international flights

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:03 PM IST