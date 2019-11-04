Indigo servers down across India, passenger flights likely to be delayed

Indigo on Monday issued a statement saying that its servers across the country are down and passenger travelling by airline would have crowded counters.

In a statement, the company said: “Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap. ”

“The server is down. Apart from Chennai, the Gurgaon and the Pune servers are also facing this issue. It will take a maximum of an hour to get this issue resolved. We are helping the customers through phone, only this particular software is down, the customers can still carry their ticket booking process through our website.” An IndiGo representative in Chennai told indianexpress.com

Passengers in several cities had long queues at the airport while boarding the flight. The cause of the problem has not still reveled