IndiGo launches new offers exclusively for mobile app users

In its bid to support customers, India’s leading airline, IndiGo, has launched exciting offers exclusively on its mobile app starting February 21, across IndiGo’s network.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce our new deals on IndiGo’s app starting from February 21, 2022, across domestic flights on 6E network. Today’s tech-savvy customers want to book their travel with a few clicks, and our app exclusive offers are meant to further accentuate the benefits of this experience for them. February is a perfect month to travel due to its mellowing weather. We are confident that these app offers will enhance passenger comfort and trust, augmenting the overall demand for air travel. We will continue to work towards strengthening consumer confidence in air travel and are committed to provide an on-time, courteous, safe, and hassle-free experience at affordable fares onboard our lean, clean flying machine”.

Offer details:

Week Offer Promocode

February 21 to Free fast forward if you book on app APPPROMO

February 27, 2022

February 28 Free meal + seat if you book on app APPCOMBO

to March 06, 2022

The offers will go live from February 21, 2022 and will continue in the month of March. Customers can avail these offers by entering the code in the promotion code field on IndiGo’s app. An additional 10% instant cashback of up to ₹500 is also valid for users using MobiKwik wallet. There will also be 3 lucky winners every week to win tickets as prizes.

Link to download the app

https://www.goindigo.in/information/mobile.html

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:12 PM IST