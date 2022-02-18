IndiGo Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal resigns with immediate effect

InterGlobe Aviation on Friday had announced that its non-executive and non-independent director Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company, with immediate effect. Gangwal wrote a letter to InterGlobe board members saying that he will be reducing his equity stake in the company over five years.

Gangwal wrote that he has been a shareholder of the airline for more than 15 years. “It’s natural to somebody think about diversifying one’s holdings," he mentioned.

"My current intention is to slowly reduce my equity stake in the Company over the next 5 plus years. While new investors should benefit from the potential future growth in the Company’s share price, a gradual reduction of my stake should also allow me to benefit from some of the upside. Like any plan, future events may impact my current thinking.

"However, I am concerned about the optics of reducing my holdings even though such transactions would only be undertaken when I do not have any unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI). As you are aware, on an ongoing basis, the Company provides us information and some of this is UPSI. Being a co-founder, co-promoter and director, this issue takes on great significance," he added.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 05:08 PM IST