IndiGo Announces Daily Mumbai-Ayodhya Flights From January 15 Ahead Of Ram Temple Inauguration

Image: IndiGo (Representative)

IndiGo, the budget carrier, has revealed plans for daily flights between Mumbai, Maharashtra's state capital, and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh starting January 15. According to the schedule provided in a press release by IndiGo, the Mumbai to Ayodhya flight will depart at 12:30 pm, reaching Ayodhya at 2:45 pm. Conversely, the Ayodhya to Mumbai flight will take off at 3:15 pm, arriving in Mumbai at 5:40 pm.

IndiGo announces new routes

This announcement closely follows IndiGo's recent declaration about commencing direct flights from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 6 and from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya on January 11.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “These new routes will significantly promote travel, tourism, and trade in the region, contributing to economic growth and providing tourists direct access to Ayodhya, through the 6E network across India as well as overseas."

VIDEO | Flight test conducted at Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, which is set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on December 30. pic.twitter.com/9JEpXXOiKE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2023

Visitor influx expected to soar in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple inauguration



Anticipated to experience a significant surge, the influx of visitors to Ayodhya is expected to soar dramatically following the imminent opening of the Ram temple in the town next month. Commencing its construction in August 2020, nearly nine months after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the longstanding Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi conflict, the temple has garnered widespread attention.

The consecration ceremony for the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22, with invitations extended to various prominent personalities from diverse fields. Prior to the temple's inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30.