UP: A Week Before Inauguration By PM Modi, First Trial Aircraft Lands At Ayodhya International Airport; Watch 

Preparation for the inauguration of Ayodhya International Airport is underway as the rehearsal of an aircraft landing was done on the runway on Friday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the Aerodrome Licence to Ayodhya Airport on December 14, making it ready for operations.

Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), received the licence on December 14 from Vikram Dev Dutt, DG, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in New Delhi. This achievement was significant as the project was time-bound and the airport would be operational for the convenience of people worldwide who plan to visit the temple town of Ayodhya.

Key features of the new airport

The airport features a 2200-meter-long runway, Aeronautical Ground Lights (AGL) infrastructure, Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range (DVOR), and an Instrument Landing System (ILS).

The Airport will be suitable for day and night operations as well as during low visibility conditions of more than 550 m. Both AAI and DGCA officials collaborated to complete this project successfully.

The terminal building is designed to handle 600 passengers during peak hours and 10 lakh passengers annually.

PM Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya Airport on December 30

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport on December 30.

"PM Modi will also inaugurate the Ayodhya Ayodhya Airport on December 30, 2023, and it will become operational on January 5, 2024," Singh said while speaking to ANI.

The minister also spoke about ongoing preparations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir scheduled on January 22 and emphasized on multiple arrangements for devotees, including travel and accommodation facilities.

"I had already said that before the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir on January 22, multiple arrangements had been made considering the possibility of devotees coming to Ayodhya in huge numbers," said Jaiveer Singh.

"Whether it be railway travel, additional lines, special trains or accommodation facilities, everything is being monitored and worked upon," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held discussions with saints in Ayodhya in view of the proposed program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 and held a meeting with the local administration to review preparations and give guidelines.

Major guidelines given by the Chief Minister in the meeting are the following:

"The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Ayodhya on December 30 before the much-awaited consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. On his visit, the Prime Minister will gift projects worth thousands of crores to Ayodhya. In view of the importance of the event, all necessary preparations should be made by the local administration with the help of the Government of India," as per a press release from the chief minister's office.

Inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir will take place on January 22

The inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir will take place on January 22 next year.

The CM said Ayodhya should be decorated according to the splendour of Treta Yuga. May the entire Ayodhya become filled with Lord Ram's glory! Decorate local monasteries and temples. Get a grand archway prepared. There should be a stream of bhajans flowing from place to place.

"The Chief Minister said the works related to Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path and Dharma Path and the road connecting Ayodhya Airport bypass to Nayaghat should be completed promptly, ensuring quality. Their footpaths should be for devotees to walk on and vehicles should move on the main carriageway, and wherever there is sufficient width, seating arrangements and other public facilities should be developed," as per the release.

Ayodhya residents are also eager to welcome the prime minister. Therefore, take appropriate cooperation from them also. Get guidance from sages and saints. The Prime Minister should be greeted with flowers. The Prime Minister should be congratulated by reciting Swastika, the CM said.