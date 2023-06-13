IndiGo Airlines Flight Grounded at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday Following Tailstrike: DGCA |

An Aircraft VT-IMG of the IndiGo airlines was grounded after it suffered a tail strike during landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on 11th June. The information about the incident was given by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) through an official statement.

Aircraft VT-IMG of IndiGo has been grounded after it suffered a tail strike during landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on 11th June: DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) pic.twitter.com/w5P3q524Wl — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

DGCA Shares Details On The Incident

The DGCA shared details on the incident that involved the IndiGo flight suffering a tail strike. "On 11th June, IndiGo A321-252NX (Neo) aircraft VT-IMG while operating flight 6E-6183, sector Kolkata - Delhi was involved in a tail strike while landing at Delhi. The flight was uneventful till approach to land at Delhi. During approach on runway 27, the crew felt that they floated longer than normal and initiated a go-around," said DGCA in a statement.

"During the go-around manoeuvre, probably the bottom of the tail portion of the aircraft touched the runway surface and sustained damages. The operating crew have been off-rostered pending investigation," said the statement further.

Another Incident Reported Last Week

An IndiGo Airlines flight had to enter Pakistan's airspace for some time to evade bad weather while it was on its way from Amritsar to Ahmedabad on Saturday last week. The flight managed to return to Indian airspace after a while before landing safely in Ahmedabad.

IndiGo flight 6E-645 had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather on Saturday, the airline said in a statement.

"The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation, it added.